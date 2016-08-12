FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Swimming-Denmark's Blume wins women's 50m freestyle heats
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 12, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Swimming-Denmark's Blume wins women's 50m freestyle heats

Mark Trevelyan

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pernille Blume of Denmark set the fastest time in the heats of the women's 50 metres freestyle on Friday, and Australian sisters Bronte and Cate Campbell qualified comfortably after missing out on medals in the 100 metres.

Blume swam 24.23 seconds in the same heat as Bronte to go through in first place to the evening semi-finals, with Britain's Fran Halsall second fastest and Aliaksandra Herasimenia of Belarus third.

Of the 16 to go through to the semis, Bronte Campbell was fourth fastest, Cate seventh, and defending champion Ranomi Kromowidjojo eighth.

Simone Manuel of the United States was 11th, the morning after dead-heating with Canada's Penny Oleksiak for gold in the 100m.

The Netherlands' Inge Dekker, who underwent cancer treatment earlier this year, was equal 13th. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Neil Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.