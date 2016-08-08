FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Tennis-Former world no. 1 Wozniacki knocked out in Rio
August 8, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Tennis-Former world no. 1 Wozniacki knocked out in Rio

Drazen Jorgic

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova knocked out former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of the Rio Olympics on Monday, in another poorly attended tennis match on centre court.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova overpowered Wozniacki 6-2 6-4 to progress to the third round, where she will face either Russia's Ekaterina Makarova or Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

"It was a tough draw for me. Petra played well today, really played aggressively and got me on my heels a little bit," said Wozniacki, ranked 53 in the world after an injury-ravaged season.

Wozniacki's participation had been in doubt as injury prevented her from fulfilling the minimum number of Davis and Fed Cup appearances required in a four-year Olympic cycle to qualify for the Games.

But she made it to Rio, where she was Denmark's flagbearer in the opening ceremony.

Wozniacki's match, like most of the other contests in the first three days of the tennis tournament, was played in a stadium that was more than half empty.

Olympics organisers say about 82 percent of all Olympic tickets have been sold out, but for tennis, which boasts some of the world's most recognisable sports stars, attendance has been far below that level. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic, editing by Susanna Twidale)

