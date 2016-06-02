Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Rio Games with blast at Olympic Committee

SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) - Australia's number one tennis player Nick Kyrgios has decided not to play at August's Rio Olympics, saying "unfair and unjust treatment" at the hands of his country's Olympic Committee had solidified his decision.

The world number 19 has joined world number 22 Bernard Tomic in withdrawing his name from consideration after the pair were warned about their future behaviour by Australia's chef de mission Kitty Chiller last month.

"It is with a heavy heart that I have had to make a decision not to compete at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro," Kyrgios said in a statement.

"Coming to this decision has been a lengthy and difficult process, and I am extremely disappointed to have been put in this unfortunate position.

Kyrgios said the Australian Olympic Committee's "unfair and unjust treatment of me over the last four weeks, as well as the organization's crystal clear position on whether they want me to be a part of the Australian Olympic team, has solidified my final decision."