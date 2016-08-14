FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Tennis-Russian women win doubles gold
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 14, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Tennis-Russian women win doubles gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina beat Swiss duo Martina Hingis and Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-4 to win Olympic gold in the women's doubles on Sunday.

The victory in a sparsely attended final gave Russia its seventh gold medal of the Rio Games and first in tennis.

Former world number one and five-time grand slam singles title winner Hingis came out of retirement to become one of the world's top doubles players, winning several titles including this year's Australian Open with partner Sania Mirza.

However, the Russian pair, who have played together consistently since 2012 and won two grand slam tournaments, outmatched Hingis and Bacsinszky with deft serve-and-volley play in two quick sets. (Reporting by Joshua Schneyer Additional reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.