Olympics-Tennis-Puig earns Puerto Rico first gold medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Monica Puig powered to victory in the women's Olympic tennis final on Saturday, capturing a first ever gold medal for Puerto Rico and the first Games medal for a female athlete representing the Caribbean island.

Puig beat Germany's world number two Angelique Kerber 6-4 4-6 6-1, blasting winners from all over the court amid cheers of "Si, se puede" ("Yes, you can") from an enthusiastic crowd.

The underdog from Puerto Rico, ranked 34th in the world, has never reached a grand slam quarter-final. (Editing by Ed Osmond)