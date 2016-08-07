FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2016 / 11:26 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Tennis-Williams sisters crash out of women's doubles in first round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Serena and Venus Williams, three-time women's doubles Olympic champions, crashed out in the first round of the women's doubles tournament at the Rio Games on Sunday in one of the biggest upsets so far in women's tennis.

The Williams sisters were dumped out of the doubles tournament by Czech pair Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova who defeated them 6-3, 6-4.

The Williams sisters won their first women's doubles title in 2000 Sydney Games and repeated the feat at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Hay)

