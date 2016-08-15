Brazil judge orders more arrests for Olympic ticketing fraud

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge has ordered the arrest of four executives of international sports hospitality company THG Sports for fraudulent ticket sales at the Olympics, police officials said on Monday.

The police did not name the four executives but said they were directly involved in a scheme to overcharge for tickets to the first Games held in South America.

Last week police detained THG director Kevin James Mallon and a translator employed by the company, alleging that they could have made 10 million reais ($3 million) from buying tickets and reselling them at a higher price.

At the time, THG denied the accusations. The company could not be reached immediately for comment about the latest arrests.