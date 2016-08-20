Olympics-Tokyo governor hopes for boost from Japan's women athletes

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Yuriko Koike, Tokyo's first female governor, hopes the strong performance of Japan's female athletes at the Rio Olympics will rub off on other Japanese women, starting with her fellow politicians.

As of Saturday morning, Japanese women had claimed seven of their country's 12 gold medals in Rio, pushing Japan close to its goal of 14 gold medals with two days of Olympic action remaining.

Compared with the sporting world, Koike said the number of female politicians remained low in Japan but they were making more strides.

"Hillary Clinton has often spoken of a glass ceiling but in Japan it's an iron ceiling," Koike told reporters on Saturday, the day before she receives the Olympic flag at the closing ceremony as head of the next host city.

"Along with the Olympic athletes, Japan's female politicians will also take up the challenge and strive to become good role models," said Koike, who has also served as environment minister and defence minister.

Koike, who took the helm this month, is one of a handful of women to grab the spotlight in Japan's male-dominated halls of power.

Tomomi Inada recently became defence minister while Koike will work with another woman, new Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa, to prepare Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Games.

Koike was also in Rio to study with Tokyo organisers how they could run a successful Olympics.

Ballooning costs are an issue for Tokyo and Koike has already ordered a review by a special panel, which is expected to release an interim report next month.

"We must have the understanding of Tokyo taxpayers so I was watching what goes on in terms of cost-effectiveness with a great level of interest," Koike said.

Koike recalled the "3Rs" slogan from her time as environment minister - reduce waste, reuse and recycle - and hopes this strategy can be utilised in Tokyo to avoid leaving any "white elephants" once the 2020 games are over.

Organisers are also looking at issues including ticketing, transportation and how to beat the heat of Tokyo's sweltering summers.

Toshiro Muto, Chief Executive of the 2020 organising committee, said Tokyo would work with the private sector on ways to overcome the heat, including using new pavement technology, spraying mist over events and planting more trees.

"The heat will become an important element," Muto said. "We only have four more years so we have to make our utmost efforts." (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Bill Rigby)