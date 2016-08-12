Olympics-Trampoline-Maclennan wins gold in back-to-back triumph

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Rosannagh Maclennan became the first trampoline gymnast to win back-to-back Olympic golds following a soaring routine packed with difficulty on Friday.

For the second successive Games she upstaged Chinese favourites Li Dan and 2008 Olympic champion He Wanna to earn Canada their second gold of the Rio Games.

Britain's Bryony Page won Britain's first ever medal in the event when she picked up silver while world champion Li had settle with bronze. China's He was fourth. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Neil Robinson)