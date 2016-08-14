USA wins 1,000th Olympic gold medal

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The United States won its 1,000th Olympic gold medal on Saturday night when the American women won the 4x100 metre medley relay at the Rio Games.

The U.S. had arrived in Rio with 977 gold medals according to Olympstats.com, with the former Soviet Union in next place on 473.

Saturday's relay win was the 23rd gold of the Rio Games.

While some Olympic historians have disputed the number of golds the U.S. has won, the United States Olympic Committee said that the women's victory would count as the country's 1,000th. (Editing by: Ossian Shine)