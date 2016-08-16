FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Volleyball-Undefeated U.S. women outplay Japan
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Volleyball-Undefeated U.S. women outplay Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's volleyball team crushed Japan in straight sets on Tuesday to stay undefeated and boost their hopes of a first Olympic gold medal.

Victory against either Russia or Serbia in the semi-finals would set up a probable final against favorites Brazil, who have beaten them in the past two Olympics.

United States eliminated Japan 25-16, 25-23, 25-22. Brazil play China later on Tuesday.

Earlier, Netherlands sent South Korea home in four sets. The Dutch team's coach Giovanni Guidetti saluted his side for not losing confidence in a tough third set, adding that it proved they could make the final.

"This team now believe they can win against every team in the world. They believe in their power and they believe in themselves," he said after the match.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, editing by Neil Robinson

