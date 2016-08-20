Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. women beat Dutch to take bronze

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. women's volleyball team defeated the Netherlands in four sets on Saturday to win the bronze medal, a consolation for the world's top-ranked team in its pursuit of an elusive gold.

The Americans came to Rio as favorites and were undefeated until Serbia knocked them out in a surprise upset on Thursday when the U.S. team lost its top scorer Foluke Akinradewo to a leg injury.

With Akinradewo back on the court, the Americans beat the Dutch women 25-23 25-27 25-22 25-19 in the bronze medal match.

The United States reached the finals in the two previous Olympics in London and Beijing, but were defeated by Brazil both times.

Serbia, competing for Olympic medals for the first time, will take on China, who are after their third gold in the final later on Saturday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Rigby)