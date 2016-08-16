Olympics-Water polo-Powerhouse Hungary felled by rivals Montenegro

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Montenegro put an early end to the medal bid of water polo powerhouse Hungary on Tuesday, clinching a spot in the semi-finals in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Hungary's men's team, the most successful in the sport's 116-year Olympic history, had arrived in Rio de Janeiro seeking to put things right after failing to reach the podium at the 2012 London Games.

The Hungarians, who have won gold nine times in previous Games, managed to battle back from an 5-3 deficit at halftime, levelling the score at 9-9 late in the fourth quarter.

But in the decisive penalty shootout, Montenegro got the upper hand. Their goalkeeper Milos Scepanovic, 33, had shown lightning fast reflexes to make dazzling blocks throughout the game, and was able to save two shots in the shootout, which ended 4-2 in Montenegro's favour.

Through the group round play, Hungary had shown they could hang with the best, drawing against world champions Serbia in the first game.

But Montenegro in their 10-year history playing as a national team have repeatedly shown they were not to be trifled with. They took second place to Serbia in this year's European championship, where Hungary placed third.

Montenegro - who before the 2008 Games had played as part of the Serbia-Montenegro team - are also anxious for their first men's water polo Olympic medal as an independent team after narrowly missing the podium in London and Beijing, where they placed fourth each time.

The Hungary-Montenegro match was the first of four quarter-finals games scheduled for Tuesday, in a draw with no clear favourites.

World champions Serbia, who were challenged in the group phase but squeezed by into the elimination stage, face Spain, while home team Brazil take on Croatia and Greece play Italy.

The semi-final matches are scheduled for Thursday, while the gold medal match will be on Saturday.