FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Italy's women advance to water polo final, defeating Russia
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 17, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Olympics-Italy's women advance to water polo final, defeating Russia

Joshua Schneyer

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Italy's women's water polo team advanced to the Olympic final with a victory over Russia on Wednesday, where it will compete for gold against either the United States or Hungary.

With a tighter defence and precision shooting, Italy's women edged out Russia in the first semi-final match, winning 12-9.

The champions at the 2004 Athens Games, Italy's women's water polo team has failed to make the podium in any Olympics since then.

The United States, tournament favourites and London 2012 gold medal winners, face Hungary later on Wednesday to determine who will face Italy in Friday's final.

Though the U.S. team made quick work of Brazil in their last game, Hungary could be a stronger adversary. In the quarter-finals the Eastern European team defeated Australia. (Reporting By Joshua Schneyer; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.