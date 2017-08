RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan, who lost five Olympic titles from 2008 and 2012 through retrospective doping positives, won their first gold of the 2016 Games when Nijat Rahimov broke the clean and jerk world record in the men's 77kg category.

Rahimov had to lift 214kg to win, 4kg more than Lu Xiaojun's clean and jerk word record, which he set three years ago.