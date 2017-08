RIO DE JANEIRO, June 14 (Reuters) - The conclusion of the World Health Organization's emergency committee that there is a very low risk of further international spread of Zika virus as result of the Olympics is "very positive" for the games, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

