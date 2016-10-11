FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Olympic Committee officially withdraws Rome bid to stage 2024 games
October 11, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Italy's Olympic Committee officially withdraws Rome bid to stage 2024 games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Olympic Committee has officially withdrawn its bid to stage the 2024 Games in Rome after the city council voted to oppose the project, committee chief Giovanni Malago said on Tuesday.

"Today I wrote a letter to the International Olympic Committee in which we have broken off our candidature for the Olympic Games in 2024," Malago told reporters, ending speculation that he might try to pursue the bid regardless.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced last month that the city has more pressing ways to spend money and that staging the Games would bury the Italian capital under mountains of debt and tonnes of cement. (Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
