Olympics-Argentina eyes London rowing glory from new base

BUENOS AIRES, March 25 (Reuters) - Getting to London was the theme at the Olympic rowing qualifying regatta in Tigre on Sunday although a pair of third-placed Uruguayan scullers celebrated as if they had already won the gold medal.

Argentina’s brand new rowing premises in Tigre, a suburb of the capital on the Parana river delta, held four sculling finals involving rowers from all over Latin America. Others will have their chance at the final qualification regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland, in May.

Argentine Santiago Fernandez, who placed fourth in the men’s singles sculls at the 2004 Athens Games and was Pan-American champion in 2007, will be going to his fourth Olympics after finishing second in the final won by Mexican Patrick Lolliger.

Compatriot Milka Kraljev also qualified for her second Games, winning the women’s lightweight double sculls with Clara Rohner.

“I‘m happy, very happy. What we dreamt of many times has become true. Every day I’d go to bed thinking of this regatta and I think that by mentalising it so much, if became a reality,” Kraljev told Reuters.

Cuba’s Yunior Perez, who with Manuel Suarez won the men’s lightweight double sculls, said: ”This is what all sportsmen and women want, to get to the Olympic Games.

“This is my second occasion, I already managed it for Beijing where I got sixth place so now I want to equal or better that in London,” Perez said after beating hosts Argentina into second place.

Uruguayan fans and members of the media went wild with their celebrations, making a huge noise for a small country when Emiliano Dumestre and Rodolfo Collazo came in third to snatch a berth in London.

Mexicans Alan Armenta and Gerardo Sanchez, Pan-American champions in Guadalajara last October, were fourth and missed out.

Peruvian Victor Aspillaga, an example of the perseverance needed to succeed by competitors from lesser sporting nations, will be going to his first Games at the age of 26 after taking third place among the six qualifiers in the men’s single sculls final.

“It’s been a huge sacrifice but I‘m very happy,” Aspillaga told Reuters, adding he was grateful to his father for emotional and financial support.

“As in Peru there’s very little support for sports, I’ve had the luck to have had that backing,” said Aspillaga, who has had to practise in very basic conditions.

“The last year and a half (I trained) outside Lima, 180 kilometres away at a lake in a barren area where there was no light and I’d have to camp because it was the only place where I could row.”

Cuba’s Yariulvis Cobas won the women’s single sculls final in which the top five secured an Olympic berth.

Rowing in Latin America has lagged behind Europe, North America and Australia as a result of limited state support but a sign of improvement is Argentina’s Tigre course with new state of the art facilities installed last year.

Olympic success has been limited with Argentina and Uruguay the only nations to win medals.

Argentina have won four, including gold in the men’s doubles sculls in 1952 and single sculler Alberto Demiddi’s bronze in 1968 and silver in 1972.

Uruguay have also claimed four Olympic rowing medals, one silver and three bronze. (Additional reporting by Miguel Lobianco, editing by Ed Osmond)