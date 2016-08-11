Olympics-Rowing-Men's four semifinal a/b results

Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Olympic rowing men's four semifinal a/b results in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. Semifinal 2 1. Britain Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 6 minutes 17.13 seconds Q 2. Canada Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 6:20.66 Q 3. Netherlands Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:21.04 Q 4. Belarus Vadzim Lialin/Dzianis Mihal/Mikalai Sharlap/Ihar Pashevich 6:22.46 5. France Benjamin Lang/Mickael Marteau/Valentin Onfroy/Theophile Onfroy 6:26.94 6. Germany Maximilian Korge/Max Planer/Anton Braun/Felix Wimberger 6:35.90 Semifinal 1 1. Australia William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 6:11.82 Q 2. South Africa David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:15.22 Q 3. Italy Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 6:16.54 Q 4. U.S. Henrik Rummel/Matthew Miller/Charlie Cole/Seth Weil 6:19.08 5. Greece Dionysios Angelopoulos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:24.04 6. Russia Artem Kosov/Anton Zarutski/Vladislav Ryabcev/Nikita Morgachev 6:24.89 Qualified for Next Round 1. Australia William Lockwood/Josh Dunkley-Smith/Joshua Booth/Alexander Hill 6 minutes 11.82 seconds 2. Britain Alex Gregory/Mohamed Sbihi/George Nash/Constantine Louloudis 6:17.13 3. South Africa David Hunt/Jonathan Alain Smith/Vincent Anthony Breet/Jake Green 6:15.22 4. Canada Will Crothers/Tim Schrijver/Conlin McCabe/Kai Langerfeld 6:20.66 5. Italy Domenico Montrone/Matteo Castaldo/Matteo Lodo/Giuseppe Vicino 6:16.54 6. Netherlands Harold Langen/Peter van Schie/Vincent van der Want/Govert Viergever 6:21.04