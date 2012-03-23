Olympics-South Africa's London hopes boosted by new funds

JOHANNESBURG, March 23 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Olympic prospects were boosted on Friday when sports officials received more than 80 million rand ($10.36 million) from the government and national lotteries to help with their preparations for the London Games.

“This amount is an attempt to boost the morale and readiness of our team,” sports minister Fikile Mbalula said after handing over a cheque for 34.2 million rand to officials from the Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).

National Lotteries Board (NLB) chairman Alfred Nevhutanda said his organisation was giving 47.5 million to Sascoc, up from allocations of 14 million in 2009/10 and 17 million in 2010/11.

Sascoc has previously complained of underfunding, leading to a decline in South Africa’s Olympic performance. Having won six medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, South Africa picked up a single medal - Khotso Mokoena’s long jump silver - in Beijing four years ago.

Mbalula used the presentation, in front of Sascoc executives, heads of federations, athletes and media, as an opportunity to invite corporate South Africa to support the Olympic effort.

“We believe that government cannot do this alone. We need all South Africans, especially our private sector, to come on board and contribute towards the success of our team in the Olympic Games. We hope the investment we make today will encourage the private sector to do likewise,” he said.

Sascoc first vice-president Hajera Kajee said he was optimistic about the team’s prospects in London in July and August.

”We are humbled by this support that will help achieve our athletes’ dreams of being Olympians. Minister Mbalula has been fully behind Sascoc and our Olympic effort since he came into

office. I trust we will deliver and I‘m confident that we can

bring home 12 medals,” Kajee said. ($1 = 7.7184 South African rand)

