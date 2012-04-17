FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sailing-Spanish duo return to Olympics after Beijing medal row
#Olympics News
April 17, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Sailing-Spanish duo return to Olympics after Beijing medal row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Former Olympic champions Iker Martinez and Xabi Fernandez have the chance to avenge their disputed defeat in the 49er class race in Beijing after being selected to represent Spain again in the London Games in July and August.

The pair were denied a second gold to follow their Olympic triumph in Athens in 2004 after the Danish duo, whose boat was broken, borrowed a replacement from already eliminated Croatia for the deciding race in China.

The Danes just pipped them for first place and sparked a furious protest from silver-medallists Spain and the Italian team, which was rejected.

“I think we can be prepared, if not we wouldn’t even try,” Fernandez told the Spanish sailing federation website.

The pair finished second in the Olympic practice event in Weymouth last year.

“The Weymouth course is a good place for us,” Martinez added.

“Normally the conditions are good, there is a wind but nothing excessive. It won’t be as difficult as in Beijing for example. We like the place, we have usually done well there and without doubt it is a point in our favour.” (Reporting by Mark Elkington, editing by Mark Meadows)

