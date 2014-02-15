FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Medal events at the Sochi Games on Satuday Feb. 15
February 15, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

FACTBOX-Medal events at the Sochi Games on Satuday Feb. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The women’s super G is one of seven gold medals to be won at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Alpine skiing, women’s super G 1310/0910/0410 Cross-country skiing, women’s relay 1530/1130/0630 Short-track, women’s 1,500 metres 1615/1215/0715 Short-track, men’s 1,000 metres 1645/1245/0745 Speed skating, men’s 1,500 metres 1925/1525/1025 Skeleton, men 2105/1705/1205 Ski jumping, men’s large hill 2315/1915/1415

Editing by Peter Rutherford

