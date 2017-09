FACTBOX-Olympics-Medal events at the Sochi Games on Feb. 22

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The men’s Alpine skiing slalom is one of seven gold medals to be won on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Event Estimated end (local/GMT/ET) Snowboard, parallel slalom, women 1445/1045/0545 Snowboard, parallel slalom, men 1500/1100/0600 Cross country, women’s 30 km 1525/1125/0625 Speed skating, team pursuit, men 1900/1500/1000 Speed skating, team pursuit, women 1930/1530/1030 Biathlon, men’s relay 2040/1640/1140 Alpine skiing, men’s slalom 2150/1750/1250 (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)