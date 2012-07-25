Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1530 GMT on Wednesday, July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 1530 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

CARDIFF/LONDON - The Olympics kick off with a women’s soccer match between Britain and New Zealand in Cardiff while Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, hero of the Beijing Games and the fastest man on earth, vows to win again, declaring: “This is my time”. (OLY-WRAP-ADV2 (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1600, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett and By Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

LONDON - Silence will envelop the Olympic stadium on the evening of Aug. 5 as the world’s eight fastest men crouch in their blocks awaiting the starter’s gun. What happens in the split second after the gun goes off should determine the outcome of the expected showdown between Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake in the men’s 100 metres final. (OLY-PREVIEW-SPORT-ADV2/, pix, tv, moved, by John Mehaffey, 1,000 words)

SOCCER

CARDIFF - Although the Olympic Games do not officially begin until Friday’s opening ceremony, competition starts on Wednesday with six matches in the women’s soccer tournament. The first event of London 2012 is the Group E match between Britain and New Zealand at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Britain v New Zealand Group E Cardiff 1500

Cameroon v Brazil Group E Cardiff 1745

Japan v Canada Group F Coventry 1600

Sweden v South Africa Group F Coventry 1845

U.S. v France Group G Glasgow 1600

Colombia v North Korea Group G Glasgow 1845

We will run a report from the opening match and a wrapup of the day’s other action. (OLY-SOCC-FBWSOC/(FBW400E01), pix, tv, by Mike Collett, 300 words)

HOCKEY

LONDON - Britain’s women’s hockey team is fighting fit and ready for action at the London 2012 Olympics after a schedule that has included Royal Marine training and improv comedy. (OLY-HOCK-GBR-WOMEN-ADV2/), expect by 1500, 600 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Mitchell Watt could not be bothered to get up and switch on the television to watch the long jump competition at the Beijing Olympics. Such has been his meteoric rise in the intervening four years, however, that more than a few of his fellow Australians will forego a couple of hours sleep on Aug. 4 to watch Watt’s bid for gold in the sandpit. (OLY-ATHL-ATMLJP-WATT-ADV2/, expect by 1600, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words)

WRESTLING

Greco-Roman

LONDON - The United States Greco-Roman wrestling team holds a news conference ahead of the London Games. (OLY-WRES-US-ADV2/, expect by 1630, by Tom Pilcher, 300 words)

SWIMMING

LONDON - World champion open water swimmer Keri-Anne Payne has swum next to dead dogs, shark nets and dinner-plate sized jellyfish, so Olympic competition alongside ducks in the Serpentine lake will seem tame in comparison. (OLY-SWIM-SWW10K-PAYNE-PROFILE-ADV2/, expect by 1700, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

LONDON - Chinese swimming sensation Sun Yang will face the ultimate lesson in mental toughness when he dives into the Aquatics Centre pool away from home fans, according to Denis Cotterell, the Australian coach behind his stunning rise. (OLY-SWIM-CHN-SUN-COACH/ (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Ian Ransom, 700 words)

TAEKWONDO

LONDON - The World Taekwondo Federation and athletes from Team GB give a demonstration for the new electronic scoring system to be used at the competition at the 2012 Games. (OLY-TAEK-SCORING-ADV2/ expect by 1600, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

CYCLING

LONDON - Unlike Tour de France champion and team mate Bradley Wiggins, Mark Cavendish does not have an RAF roundel on his helmet, but he will start Saturday’s Olympic road race with a big target on his back. (OLY-CYCL-ROAD-PREVIEW-ADV2/, expect by 1900, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

LONDON - Team GB hold a news conference ahead of Saturday’s Olympic road race. (OLY-CYCL-ROAD-ADV2/, expect by 1900, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON

They may not be the Dream Team but the U.S. women’s basketball squad is no less dominant than the men and arrive in London expecting the same result - gold. (OLY-BASK-USA-ADV1/, expect by 1500, by Steve Keating, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

LONDON

The United States is expected to reveal the name of the athlete selected to be the flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies of the London Games. (OLY-FLAG-USA-ADV1/, expect by unknown, pix by Steve Keating, 400 words)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON

After eating cake in Athens and icing in Beijing, U.S. beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor is hungry for an extra topping as she and her team mate Kerri Walsh launch their quest for an unprecedented third Olympic gold medal in London. (OLY-VOLL-BEACH-ADV2/, pix, expect by 1500, by Estelle Shirbon, 600 words) (Olympics desk editor: Ken Ferris)