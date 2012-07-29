Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday, July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

- - - -

LONDON - Organisers fight to quell growing public outrage over empty seats across venues at London Olympics, where China lays down early marker with world record win in pool and commanding early lead in medals table (OLY-WRAP-DAY2/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Karolos Grohmann and Mike Collett-White, 800 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Four gold medals are on offer on the second day of swimming competition at the London Olympics - the women’s 100 metres butterfly, men’s 100 breaststroke, women’s 400 freestyle and men’s 4x100 freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-DAY2/, pix, moved, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O‘Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON, - Dutchwoman Marianne Vos bids to clinch her first Olympic title on the road, with world champion Giorgia Bronzini her main rival on the 140km course (OLY-CYCL-CRWRR-DAY2/, pix, grafix, expect by 1500, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

The second round of preliminary matches in the men’s soccer sees hosts Britain playing United Arab Emirates at a sold-out Wembley and gold medal favourites Brazil facing Belarus at Old Trafford plus six other matches including potential title winners Spain looking to bounce back from a surprise opening defeat by beating Honduras at St James’ Park, Newcastle. (OLY-SOCC-FBMSOC-DAY2/ (WRAPUP 1), pix, by Mike Collett, 500 words).

We will have a match report on Britain and wrap up the rest of the action.

- - - -

CANOE SLALOM

WALTHAM ABBEY - Prolific Slovakian paddler Michal Martikan and French rival Tony Estanguet begin their quests for a third Olympic gold medal in the C1 canoe single slalom at the Lee Valley white water centre. (OLY-CANO-MEN-DAY2/, pix, expect by 1700, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

The United States begin their bid to win a first team title since 1996 when women’s qualifying begins while champions China, Russia and Romania aim to get a psychological advantage before Tuesday’s final. Jordyn Wieber and Gabby Douglas will be looking to set up a much-hyped all-around showdown with qualifying spots in the individual events are also be up for grabs. (OLY-GYM-GAMTEA-DAY2/pix, expect first copy by 1500, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 500 words)

- - - -

LONDON - The United States men hope to beat pre-Games favourites China, who struggled in qualifying, to the men’s team gold medal, while hosts Britain have the chance of a first team medal in 100 years. (OLY-GYMN-GAMTEA-DAY3/, pix, expect first copy by 1800, 600 words, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon)

- - - -

BASKETBALL

LONDON - The United States men’s basketball team open the defence of their title in a preliminary round game against France, second-place finishers at last year’s EuroBasket. (OLY-BASK-USA-FRA-MEN-DAY2/, expect by 1630, by Larry Fine, 400 words)

- - - -

TABLE TENNIS

LONDON - World number one and world champion Ding Ning begins her campaign for table tennis gold as the top 16 women’s seeds enter the fray in the third round. (OLY-TABT-DAY2/, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Beijing surprise silver medallists Iceland begin the men’s Olympic tournament against debutants Argentina while holders and favourites France face hosts Britain. (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect first copy from 2000, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - The renowned Anglo-Australian sporting rivalry is spilling over into the business world as the two nations vie for juicy contracts to build facilities for future Olympics and World Cups. (OLY-AUS-VENUES/DAY2/3, by Keith Weir)

- - - -

LONDON - Olympic organisers were forced to answer questions about empty seats at a raft of Olympic venues on day one of the Games and in the early action on day two (OLY-EMPTYSEATS-DAY2, By Paul Casciato, expect by 1300 GMT, 600 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth’s virtuoso performance as the “Bond girl” star of the Olympic opening ceremony crowns a majestic 15-year special operation that has recast the monarch as the people’s champion of a cool Britannia. OLY-QUEEN-DAY2/ (PIX, TV) by Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Casciato, moving shortly

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - Equestrian sport suffered a rude awakening in the 2008 Olympics after a string of positive doping tests. After tightening rules and embarking on an educational blitz, they hope they’ve done enough to ensure a clean London Olympics (OLY-EQUE-ANTIDOPING-DAY2/, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1900)

- - - -

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Poland’s volleyballers believe they can add a first Olympic gold since 1976 to World League victory three weeks ago, capping a resurgence which has turned the country volleyball mad and made them Europe’s leading power. (OLY-VOLL-MEN-POLAND-Day2/ by Patrick Graham, 350 words, expect by 1500 GMT)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - World number five Saina Nehwal, India’s top hope of a maiden badminton medal, kicks off her campaign on day two at Wembley Arena. OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed came halfway round the world from the Maldives to be trounced at badminton. It was worth every second (OLY-BADM-MALDIVES-DAY2/, (INTERVIEW), moved, by Paul Majendie, 500 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Say the words “beach volleyball” and you can be sure someone will make a joke about scantily-clad women. But top women players take pride in their athletic physiques and feel comfortable in their bikinis (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-DAY2/BIKINIS, pix, moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 900 words)

- -

LONDON - Gold medal favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil fight back from a set down to win a surprisingly tight match against an Austrian pair in the men’s beach volleyball as rain falls on the sandy court for the first time (OLY-VOLL-BVVOL-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, moved, by Estelle Shirbon, 400 words)

- - - -

ARCHERY

LONDON - South Korea’s women target a seventh consecutive Olympic team archery gold medal at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday. The Koreans have won every team gold since the event was introduced at the Seoul Games in 1988. (OLY-ARCH-ARWTEA/ (ARW470101), expect by 1900, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

LONDON - Britain’s Andy Murray begins his quest for Olympic singles gold, three weeks to the day since he lost the Wimbledon final to Roger Federer on the same court at Wimbledon, while number two seed Serbia’s Novak Djokovic is also in action. (OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY2/ (PIX), expect by 1600, by Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - China will be looking to add to their gold medal tally at Sunday’s weightlifting events with strong favourite Wu Jingbiao competing in the men’s 56 kg weight division and Zhou Jun in the women’s 53 kg. (OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY2/, pix, expect first copy from 1800, By William James, 600 words) (Olympics desk editor: Ed Osmond)