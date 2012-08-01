Reuters Olympics Schedule at 0101 GMT on Tuesday, July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0101 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

LONDON - Lithuanian swimmer Ruta Meilutyte struck Olympic gold on Monday in the women’s 100 metres breaststroke aged just 15, capping a dramatic day in the pool where Frenchman Yannick Agnel also beat an American favourite to win the men’s 200 metres freestyle. (OLY-WRAP-DAY3/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps gets the chance to become the greatest medal winner in Olympic history on a night when four gold medals are on offer on the fourth day of swimming competition - the men’s 200 metres butterfly, women’s 200 freestyle, women’s 200 individual medley and men’s 4x200 freestyle. (OLY-SWIM-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1030, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O‘Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)

CANOE SLALOM

WALTHAM CROSS - The first gold medal of the canoe slalom competition is up for grabs when the men’s canoe single C1 sees reigning champion Michal Martikan of Slovakia up against his arch rival Tony Estanguet of France. (OLY-CANO-CSMC1-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1600, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - World champions the United States hope to win their first Olympic women’s team gold since 1996 after outclassing 2008 Games winners China in qualifying. (OLY-GYMN-GAWTEA-DAY4/, expect by 1800, pix, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 600 words)

LONDON - Men’s all-around final (1530). Three-times world champion Kohei Uchimura of Japan is favourite to win the all-around gold, though he faces strong competition from in-form American Danell Leyva and Russian David Belyavskiy. (OLY-GYMN-UCHI-DAY4/, pix, expect by 1830, by Clare Fallon and Steve Keating, 600 words)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Gold medal favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil seek to progress to the knockout stage of the men’s beach volleyball tournament when they face Switzerland outsiders Patrick Heuscher and Jefferson Bellaguarda. (OLY-VOLL-BVMVOL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1200, by Nigel Hunt, 600 words)

LONDON - British pair Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney look to build on a winning start to the women’s beach volleyball tournament but face a difficult task against Italy’s Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti who have also begun strongly. (OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1430, by Nigel Hunt 600 words)

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - The men return to Earl’s Court with holders Brazil against 2008 bronze medallists Russia the highlight while Britain’s minnows take on old sporting foes Australia at a new sport (OLY-VOLL-VOMVBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect final take by 2330, by Mark Meadows, 450 words).

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders France are again booked in for the night session as they look for a second straight win against debutants Argentina, while Serbia and Croatia clash in the day’s fourth game. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1730, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

100 METRES PREVIEW PACKAGE

Reuters is filing a preview package of the Olympic men’s 100 metres, expected to be the highlight of the London Games. They will be accompanied by pix, graphics and TV and will be filed at 1400 GMT on July 31. The nine items are listed below.

LONDON - The 100 metres is the jewel in the Olympic crown and Jamaican Usain Bolt’s bid for a second successive gold will be the focal point of the world on Aug. 5. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/PREVIEW, moving at 1400, by Mitch Phillips, 700 words, pix, tv, graphics)

LONDON - Ben Johnson’s disqualification following a positive test for an anabolic steroid after he beat Carl Lewis in the final was a seismic shock to the premier sport of the Olympic Games. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/DOPING, moving at 1400, by John Mehaffey, 900 words)

LONDON - Over 116 years the Olympic 100 metres final has produced drama, pain, controversy, disillusionment, incredulity and unbridled joy - all crammed into a race lasting little longer than it takes to say Baron Pierre de Coubertin. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/HISTORY, moving at 1400, by Mitch Phillips, 1050 words)

LONDON - When Thomas Burke clocked 12 seconds in the first modern Olympic 100 metres final in Athens in 1896, few could have dreamed how much faster sprinters would become. More than a century later, Usain Bolt has brought the world record down to 9.58 seconds but mathematicians and sports scientists are sure the limit of human speed has yet to be reached. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/SPEED, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 600 words)

LONDON - The dominance of Jamaicans and Americans of west African and Caribbean descent in world class sprinting has sparked intense debate about whether running at speeds that push the limits of what is humanly possible is all in the genes. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/GENES, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 800 words)

LONDON - Penpix of the leading candidates for the men’s 100 metres. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/PENPIX, moving at 1400, by Justin Palmer and Gene Cherry)

LONDON - It is hard to believe a race that lasts barely 10 seconds can seriously mess up your mind, but when it is the Olympic 100m final, there is little doubt it can. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/PSYCHOLOGY, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 800 words)

LONDON - List of men’s 100m winners and their times in seconds since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/RESULTS, moving at 1400)

LONDON - Betting odds for the Olympic men’s 100 metres at the London Olympics with the final taking place on Aug. 5. (OLY-ATHL-M100M-PACKAGE/ODDS, moving at 1400) (Olympics desk editor: Ken Ferris)