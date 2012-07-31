Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1500 GMT on Tuesday, July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 1500 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

- - - -

LONDON - China has vehemently rejected suggestions by an American coach that doping might be behind the astonishing performance of a Chinese swimmer as Michael Phelps, himself a former teen pool prodigy, bids to become the most decorated Olympian of all time. (OLY-WRAP-DAY4/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, pix, tv, graphics, 1,000 words)

- -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps is poised to scale the final mountain he needs to reach the peak of Olympic immortality when he attempts to surpass Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina as the most successful Olympian, while China’s Ye Shiwen looks to put two days of controversy behind her by completing the individual medley double. (OLY-SWIM-FINALS-WRAP-DAY4/, expect by 2200, pix, tv, graphics, by Julian Linden, 650 words)

- - - -

CANOE SLALOM

WALTHAM CROSS - The first gold medal of the canoe slalom competition is up for grabs on Tuesday when the men’s single C1 sees champion Michal Martikan of Slovakia up against arch rival Tony Estanguet of France. (OLY-CANO-CSMC1-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1600, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - World champions the United States hope to win their first Olympic women’s team gold since 1996 after outclassing 2008 Games winners China in qualifying. (OLY-GYMN-GAWTEA-DAY4/, expect by 1800, pix, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 600 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - British pair Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney look to build on a winning start to the women’s tournament but face a difficult task against Italy’s Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti who have also begun strongly. (OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1430, by Nigel Hunt, 600 words)

- - - -

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - The men return to Earls Court with world champions Brazil against 2008 bronze medallists Russia the highlight while Britain’s minnows take on old sporting foes Australia at a new sport. (OLY-VOLL-VOMVBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect final take by 2330, by Mark Meadows, 450 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders France are again booked in for the night session as they look for a second straight win against debutants Argentina while Serbia and Croatia clash in the day’s fourth game. (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-ROUNDS-DAY4/, pix, expect from 1730, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

100 METRES PREVIEW PACKAGE

Reuters is filing a preview package of the Olympic men’s 100 metres, expected to be the highlight of the London Games. It will be accompanied by pix, graphics and TV and will be filed at 1400 GMT. The nine items are listed below.

- -

LONDON - The 100 metres is the jewel in the Olympic crown and Jamaican Usain Bolt’s bid for a second successive gold will be the focal point of the world on Aug. 5. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PREVIEW-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Mitch Phillips, 700 words, pix, tv, graphics)

- -

LONDON - Ben Johnson’s disqualification following a positive test for an anabolic steroid after he beat Carl Lewis in the final was a seismic shock to the premier sport of the Olympic Games. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-DOPING-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by John Mehaffey, 900 words)

- -

LONDON - Over 116 years the Olympic 100 metres final has produced drama, pain, controversy, disillusionment, incredulity and unbridled joy - all crammed into a race lasting little longer than it takes to say Baron Pierre de Coubertin. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-HISTORY-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Mitch Phillips, 1050 words)

- -

LONDON - When Thomas Burke clocked 12 seconds in the first modern Olympic 100 metres final in Athens in 1896, few could have dreamed how much faster sprinters would become. More than a century later, Usain Bolt has brought the world record down to 9.58 seconds but mathematicians and sports scientists are sure the limit of human speed has yet to be reached. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-SPEED-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - The dominance of Jamaicans and Americans of west African and Caribbean descent in world class sprinting has sparked intense debate about whether running at speeds that push the limits of what is humanly possible is all in the genes. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-GENES-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 800 words)

- -

LONDON - Penpix of the leading candidates for the men’s 100 metres. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PENPIX-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Justin Palmer and Gene Cherry)

- -

LONDON - It is hard to believe a race that lasts barely 10 seconds can seriously mess up your mind but when it is the Olympic 100 final, there is little doubt it can. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-PSYCHOLOGY-DAY4/, moving at 1400, by Kate Kelland, 800 words)

- -

LONDON - List of men’s 100 winners and their times in seconds since the first modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-RESULTS-DAY4/, moving at 1400)

- -

LONDON - Betting odds for the Olympic men’s 100 metres at the London Olympics with the final taking place on Aug. 5. (OLY-ATHL-100M-PACKAGE-ODDS-DAY4/, moving at 1400)

- - - -

SHOOTING

LONDON - Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah, the winner of last year’s Dakar Rally, switches sports and shoots for Olympic gold in the men’s skeet at the Royal Artillery Barracks on Tuesday. (OLY-SHOO-SHMSKE-DAY4/(SHM403101), expect by 1400, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - North Korea look to add a third gold medal to their men’s weightlifting tally but will face a tough battle against competitors from China and Turkey, while in the women’s event Kahzakstan go head-to-head with Russia for gold. OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY4/, pix, expect final take by 2300, by William James, 400 words)

- - - -

BOXING

LONDON - On the last day of first round bouts, the men’s light fly and light welterweght categories commence with little Philippine Mark Barriga, protege of the great Manny Pacquiao, the main attraction. (OLY-BOXI-BXM49K-DAY4/, bouts begin at 1330, By Padraic Halpin, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Hailed as the Women’s Games, the London Olympics have set new records for female participation but athletes are concerned that once the spotlight shifts so will interest in women’s sport. (OLY-WOMEN-GENDER-DAY4/, By Belinda Goldsmith, Expect by 1600 BST)

- - - -

LONDON - Cyberbullies targeting athletes at the London Olympics received a clear message on Tuesday - tweet off. (OLY-CYBERBULLIES-DAY4/, By Belinda Goldsmith, Expect by 1900 BST)

- - - -

LONDON - It adorns the buttocks of beach volley ball players, the shoulders of cyclists and the thighs of handball players. Multi-coloured athletic tape is the new must have sports injury accessory at London 2012, but does it work? (OLY-SCIENCE-TAPE-DAY4/ with PIX, by Kate Kelland, expect by 1400, 600 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Tube trips are surprisingly easy, shopping on the high street has not seen much of a pick-up, hotel bookings and prices are off their peak, while theatres and London tour groups suffer the Olympic effect (OLY-LONDON-DAY4/ PIX, by Paul Casciato, expect by 1700 GMT)

- - - -

TENNIS

LONDON - Britain’s Andy Murray continues his quest for a singles medal with his second round clash against Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen on Tuesday, while second seed Serbia’s Novak Djokovic looks to reach the last 16 with a win over America’s Andy Roddick. (OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY4/ (PIX), expect by 1700, by Kylie MacLellan, 400 words)

- - - -

NORTH KOREA

LONDON - It is early days at the London Games but North Korea are fourth on the table with three golds medals. While the country battles floods that have killed scores of people and left tens of thousands homeless, gold medalists An Kum-ae, Kim Un-kuk and Om Yun-chul hope their feats will cover the country in glory and please new leader Kim Jong-un. (OLY-PRK-GOLD-DAY4/ expect by 1800, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

