Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Aug 1

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

LONDON - Eight women badminton players were disqualified by the sport’s federation on Wednesday for deliberately trying to lose at the Olympics and manipulate the draw, angering fans and fellow athletes who said they undermined the spirit of the Games (OLY-WRAP-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 4), pix, tv, graphics, moving shortly, by Ian Ransom and Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Bradley Wiggins looks to add an Olympic time trial gold to his Tour de France title and three Olympic titles on the track (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-DAY5/, pix, expect by 1630, by Julien Pretot, Mark Meadows and Kevin Liffey, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Kristin Armstrong of the United States retains her time trial title. (OLY-CYCL-CRWTT-DAY5/, pix, moved, by Julien Pretot, Mark Meadows and Kevin Liffey, 450 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - The title of the world’s fastest swimmer will be up for grabs when the men’s 100 metres freestyle final is contested on Day Five while gold medals will also be on offer in the men’s 200 backstroke, women’s 200 butterfly and women’s 4x200 freestyle relay. (OLY-SWIM-DAY5/, pix, moved, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O‘Brien, Clara Ferreira Marques and Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - We will move an event by event preview of the athletics events which start on Friday. OLY-ATHL-MEN-TRACK/, OLY-ATHL-MEN-FIELD/, OLY-ATHL-WOMEN-TRACK/, OLY-ATHL-WOMEN-FIELD/, expect by 1500)

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - U.S. pundits and satirists have spent weeks poking fun at Ann Romney’s Olympian horse Rafalca, dismissing the sport of dressage as equine dancing, but it’s a serious business for the tough German and British teams that will wage a pitched battle in the arena this week. (OLY-EQUE-DRESSAGE/, by Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1530 GMT)

- - - -

GYMNASTICS

LONDON - Triple Olympic champion Kohei Uchimura, who helped Japan win team silver at the London Games after an official protest over his marks, is favourite to win the all-around gold medal. (OLY-GYMN-JPN-UCHIMURA-DAY5/ pix, expect by 1830, by Clare Fallon and Steve Keating, 600 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders Norway and Beijing bronze medallists South Korea clash in the third round of the women’s group stages (0830) before four-times world champions Russia take on Croatia in the late game. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY5/, pix, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

TABLE TENNIS

London - World number one Ding Ning and compatriot Li Xiaoxia face off in an all-Chinese women’s individual final at the ExCel Centre as the Asian nation continues its stranglehold on the competition. (OLY-TABT-TTWSIN-FINALS-DAY5/, by Toby Davis, 400 words, expect by 1630)

- - - -

TENNIS

LONDON - Top seeds Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka continue their quest for singles gold with their third round matches, as the women’s doubles enters the quarter finals (OLY-TENN-WRAP-DAY5/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), expect by 1800, by Kylie MacLellan, 500 words)

- - - -

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - The women return to the volleyball court with the United States against fellow in-form side China the highlight. (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-ROUNDS-DAY5/, pix, expect final take by 2330, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

- - - -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - Two Chinese athletes go head to head for gold in the men’s 77 kilogram weight class, while a wide open field contests the women’s 69kg category after the Russian world champion withdrew due to injury. (OLY-WEIG-WRAP-DAY5/, pix, expect final take by 2300, By William James, 400 words)

- - - -

LEGACY

LONDON - The Olympics have helped transform Stratford from a polluted and anonymous corner of east London but the investment will only be worthwhile if a new community and businesses take over once the athletes have gone. (OLY-STRATFORD-DEVELOPMENT-DAY5/, by Keith Weir, expect by 1500)

- - - -

LONDON - Forget anabolic steroids in easy-to-swallow tablet form, or EPO in nice clean syringes, ancient Olympian dopers got their pre-Games hormone boost from chewing up live animal testicles. (OLY-DOPING-HISTORY-DAY5/ (PIX) by Kate Kelland, expect by 1400, 700 words)

