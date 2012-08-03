Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday, Aug 3

Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Friday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - British hope Jessica Ennis, the poster girl of the London Olympics, lit up a packed stadium on Friday where the track and field events got under way but the hosts’ cycling team were under scrutiny after a “planned” crash. (OLY-WRAP-DAY7/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Mike Collett-White, 850 words)

- - - -

ARCHERY

LONDON - The final day of archery at the 2012 London Games sees South Korea trying to win their first ever men’s individual gold medal (OLY-ARCH-ARMIND-WRAP-DAY7/ expect by 1800, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 500 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - The men’s shot put will open 10 days of athletics but the highlight of the opening day of action at the Olympic Stadium is the other medal up for grabs - the women’s 10,000 metres. (OLY-ATH-DAY7/, updates and sidebars to follow, pix, Mitch Phillips, Gene Cherry, Alison Wildey, Nick Mulvenney, Justin Palmer and Neil Maidment report)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - Top seed Wang Yihan deflated a nation of over a billion people when she thrashed India’s strong title hope Saina Nehwal to set up an all-China final in the women’s badminton singles (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY7/, pix, expect wrap by 1500, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

BOXING

LONDON - An American team pinning their hopes on winning any kind of Olympic medal is a rarity, particularly one that has captured a record 48 boxing golds, but captain Jamel Herring has had a tough couple of days. (OLY-BOXI-US-DAY7/, interview, pix, moved, by Padraic Halpin)

- -

LONDON - After the expulsion of two officials on Thursday overshadowed action in the ring, the men’s fly and welterweights look to turn the attention back their way with top seeds Misha Aloian of Russia and Taras Shelestyuk of the Ukraine entering the fray (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY7/, pix, expect by 1630, by Padraic Halpin)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Britain look to wrap up gold in the men’s track cycling team pursuit while the women’s keirin will also light up the velodrome. (OLY-CYCL-WRAP-DAY7/, expect by 2100, pix, by Julien Pretot and Toby Davis, 500 words)

- - - -

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - The Olympic jumping contest that starts this weekend and wraps up next week is a story of extremes, with the youngest equestrians at the Games going head-to-head with some of the sport’s most seasoned riders. (OLY-EQUE-JUMPING/, expect by 1900, by Sarah Edmonds, 500 words)

- - - -

FENCING

LONDON - South Korea seeks redemption for their star epee fencer Shin A Lam, who lost her chance for gold in the individual competition on a technology snafu that sparked a 90 minute protest over the resetting of the bout clock. (OLY-FENC-FEMTSB-FINALS-DAY7/, By Daniel Bases, 350 words, expect by 2100)

- - - -

JUDO

LONDON - After days of controversy and hours of negotiation over whether she could compete in an Islamic headscarf, Saudi Arabia’s first female athlete to appear at the Olympic Games bows out after 80 seconds. (OLY-JUDO-JUW79K-ROUNDS-DAY7/SAUDI (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT, 800 words, by Michael Holden and Mohammed Abbas)

- -

LONDON - France’s Teddy Riner, already a five-time world champion at the age of 23, seeks to secure his status as the world’s best judoka in the men’s heavyweight competition (OLY-JUDO-JUM101/(JUM200101), expect by 1900GMT, 600 words, by Michael Holden)

- - - -

ROWING

LONDON - German rower Nadja Drygalla leaves the Olympic village following reports that her boyfriend is a far-right extremist. (OLY-ROWI-GER-RIGHT-DAY7/, moved, 380 words, by Annika Breidthardt)

- - - -

SHOOTING

LONDON - World record holder Alexei Klimov of Russia shoots for gold in the men’s 25 metre rapid fire pistols. (OLY-SHOO-SHM25P/ expect by 1410, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words).

- - - -

SPORTS SCIENCE

LONDON - The phenomenal speeds reached by the teenage Chinese swimmer Ye Shiwen at the 2012 Olympics are raising questions about whether the gap between men and women in sport may one day disappear (OLY-GENDER-GAP-DAY7/, moved, pix, by Kate Kelland, 600 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Michael Phelps is set for his last individual event at an Olympics in the 100 metres butterfly final on the penultimate night of the swimming competition while American compatriot Missy Franklin chases her third gold medal of the Games in the 200 backstroke and Rebecca Adlington carries the hopes of the host nation in the 800 freestyle. (OLY-SWIM-DAY7/, expect first copy by 1030, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O‘Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)

- - - -

TABLE TENNIS

LONDON - South Korea faces off against the northern neighbour it is still technically at war with in the men’s table tennis team event on Saturday in what is sure to be one of the most politically charged contests at London 2012. (OLY-TABT-KOREA-DAY7/, expect by 1600, by Steve Slater, 500 words)

- - - -

TRAMPOLINING

LONDON - China will be hunting for its second gold at trampolining, one of the newest Olympic gymnastic events (OLY-GYMN-GTMTRP/(GTM001902), expect by 1600, by Paul Casciato, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - When you topple off the trampoline, you have to have faith that the unsung hero of the newest Olympic gymnastics event will be there to catch you (OLY-GYMN-GTMTRP/(GTM001902), expect by 1600, by Paul Casciato, 600 words)

- -

WEIGHTLIFTING

LONDON - The weightlifting dynasties of lightweight masters China and heavyweight specialists Iran overlap in the men’s 84 kg class, promising a spectacular fight for gold, while Russia and Kazahkstan vye for top spot in the women’s 75kg class.(OLY-WEIG-WLM85K-WRAP-DAY7/,OLY-WEIG-WLW75K-WRAP-DAY7/,pix expect first copy by 1730, by William James, 400 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Losing at the Olympics hurts. But suffering an injustice, real or imagined, is agony. After a series of controversial rulings, expulsions and costly technical fencing hitch, London has provided its share of memorable moments where passion has spilled into protest and petulance, frustration and fury (OLY-EMOTIONS-DAY7/, moved, pix, by Mike Collett-White, 1,000 words) (Desk editor Mark Meadows)