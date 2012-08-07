Reuters Olympics Schedule at 0145 GMT on Tuesday, Aug 7

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0145 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Felix Sanchez of Dominican Republic recaptured the 400 metres hurdles title at the age of 34, eight years after he first won it, on a second successive golden night for Caribbean runners at the London Games. (OLY-WRAP-EOD-DAY10/, (WRAPUP 1), pix, tv, graphics, moved, by Mark Trevelyan, 1000 words)

- -

Athletics

LONDON - Usain Bolt, fresh from his scintillating 100 metres triumph, starts the bid to retain his 200 crown in Tuesday’s heats. Four gold medals will be decided in the evening including the women’s 100 hurdles where Australia’s Sally Pearson starts as hot favourite. (OLY-ATHL-DAY11/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment)

- -

Soccer

Brazil, looking to take another step towards their first Olympic men’s soccer gold, face South Korea in the semi-finals at Old Trafford, Manchester (1845) while Mexico meet Japan at Wembley (1600). (OLY-SOCC-FMB-DAY11), pix, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

- - - -

Gymnastics

Brothers Yusuke and Kazuhito Tanaka faceoff for the parallel bars title while Gabby Douglas will be going for her third gold at the London Games on the beam. Romania’s Sandra Izbasa and American Aly Raisman chase floor glory. (OLY-GYMN-WRAP-DAY11/, pix, expect first copy by 1400, by Pritha Sarkar and Clare Fallon, 800 words)

- - - -

Handball

LONDON - The women’s quarter-finals start with Brazil v holders Norway (0900). Croatia then take on Spain (1230), South Korea play Russia (1600) and finally France face debutants Montenegro (1930). (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-QF-DAY11/, pix, expect first take by 1030, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - After the women’s quarter-finals the Olympic handball tournament bids farewell to the Copper Box where the buzz was on a completely different level to Beijing 2008, according to men’s world player of the year Mikkel Hansen. (OLY-HAND-COPPERBOX-DAY11/, pix, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- - - -

Hockey

Six teams are still in the running for three berths in the men’s semi-finals with only Netherlands already through ahead of the final day of group-stage matches. (OLY-HOCK-HOMHKY-ROUNDS-DAY11/, expect from 1330, by Annika Breidthardt)

