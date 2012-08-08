Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday, Aug 8

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Wednesday (times GMT):

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Jamaica seeks to extend sprint dominance at London 2012 when Usain Bolt sets out to book place in men’s 200 metre final and Veronica Campbell-Brown attempts to become first woman to win three golds at same distance (OLY-WRAPUP-DAY12/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1430, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Trevelyan and Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Veronica Campbell-Brown bids for a third women’s 200 Olympic gold while compatriot Usain Bolt is back on the track in the men’s 200 semis. Cuba’s defending Olympic champion Dayron Robles fights it out for 110 hurdles gold with American Aries Merritt while medals will also be decided in the women’s 400 hurdles and long jump while the decathlon gets underway. (OLY-ATHL-DAY12/, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, pix, expect final take by 0000, 700 words)

- - - -

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Twice Olympic beach volleyball champions Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh will battle for a third gold in an all-American women’s final against Jennifer Kessy and April Ross (OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-WRAP-DAY12/, expect update by 2300, by Estelle Shirbon, 400 words)

- - - -

BOXING

LONDON - The first boxing finalists of the Games will be decided when three classes of pioneering women get in the ring in the afternoon session with the last of the men’s quarter-finalists fighting it out for a place on the medals podium in the evening programme. (OLY-BOXI-WRAP-DAY12/, expect by 1500, pix, by Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston, 500 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Iceland and Hungary got the action underway in the men’s quarter-finals with a thriller and will be followed by Spain v France (1330), Sweden v Denmark (1700) and Croatia v Tunisia (2030). (OLY-HAND-HBMHBL-QF-DAY12/, pix, early copy moved, updates to follow, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- - - -

HOCKEY

LONDON - Pre-tournament outsiders New Zealand face off with the Netherlands in their women’s hockey semi-final at 1430 while Britain battle over medals with world champions Argentina at 1900.(OLY-HOCK-HOWHKY-WRAP-DAY12/, expect copy from 1800, by Annika Breidthardt)

- - - -

TAEKWONDO

LONDON - The taekwondo competition kicks off at the ExCeL with two gold medals up for grabs. South Korea’s Lee Dae-hoon is favourite for the men’s -58kg and while Taiwan’s Yang Shu-chun is competing for the women’s -49kg title. (OLY-TAEK-WRAP-DAY12/ expect by 2300, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- - - -

LONDON - Tunisian wrestling coach says sport is up and running again surprisingly quickly after the revolution that toppled a dictator and launched the Arab Spring (OLY-WRES-TUN-DAY12/SPRING, moved, by Paul Majendie, 500 words)

- - - -

We will also file separates on all the other Olympic sports still taking place (Desk editor Mark Meadows)