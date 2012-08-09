Reuters Olympics Schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday, Aug 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 1400 GMT on Thursday (times GMT):

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Jamaican sprinter and world record holder Usain Bolt is out to prove that lightning can strike twice on Thursday when he tries to defend his 200 metres title, while the United States closed on China at the head of the Olympics medals table. (OLY-WRAPUP-DAY13/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Mark Trevelyan and Mike Collett-White, 900 words)

ATHLETICS

LONDON - Usain Bolt bids for an unprecedented Olympic sprint double double in the 200 metres, Kenya’s David Rudisha is favourite in the 800, world champion Christian Taylor and American compatriot Will Claye contest the men’s triple jump, women’s world record holder Barbora Spotokova eyes another javelin gold and American world record holder Ashton Eaton is the man to beat in the decathlon. (OLY-ATHL-DAY13/, pix, by Mitch Phillips, Justin Palmer, Nick Mulvenney, Alison Wildey and Neil Maidment, expect final take by 0000, 800 words)

BASKETBALL

LONDON - The long-reigning U.S. women’s basketball team go for their 40th Olympic win in a row when they play rivals Australia in the semi-finals, with the winners advancing to the tournament’s gold medal game. (OLY-BASK-BKWBBL-DAY13/(BKW400201), pix, expect by 1800, by Larry Fine and Will James, 500 words)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Brazilian world champions Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti face Germans Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann in the Olympic men’s beach volleyball final as Emanuel bids to recapture gold eight years after his last triumph (OLY-VOLL-BVWVOL-WRAP-DAY13/, moved at 1058, by Estelle Shirbon, 400 words)

CHINA

LONDON - China’s Communist Party leaders won’t just be showering their athletes with grateful praise for bringing home an Olympic medal. Cold, hard cash will also rain down on the champions who bring glory to the homeland. (OLY-CHN-CASH-DAY13/ (FEATURE), expect by 1800, by Ian Ransom, 800 words)

EQUESTRIAN

LONDON - Britain’s Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin hope their rides to Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory will trump Adelinde Cornelissen’s Tchaikovsky suite when they vie for individual Olympic dressage gold. OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-WRAP-DAY13/, by Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1700)

LONDON - While cold financial reality may force the sale of their gold medal mounts after the Olympics, Carl Hester, Laura Bechtolsheimer and Charlotte Dujardin have built enough momentum for the sport in Britain to keep it from sinking into obscurity (OLY-EQUE-EQXDR-DAY13/BRITAIN, By Sarah Edmonds, expect by 1900)

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders Norway take on Beijing 2008 bronze medallists South Korea in the first women’s semi-final (1600)followed by Spain against debutants Montenegro (1930). (OLY-HAND-WRAP-DAY13/, pix, expect final take by 2100, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

SOCCER

LONDON - The United States seek to avenge defeat by Japan in last year’s women’s World Cup final and win a third successive Olympic soccer gold at Wembley (1845) where an Olympic record crowd of more than 83,000 is expected. (OLY-SOCC-FBW-DAY13/ expect final take by 2200, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

LONDON - France and Canada, the beaten semi-finalists, meet at Coventry (1200) in the women’s soccer bronze medal match. (OLY-SOCC-FBW-DAY13/, pix, 250 words)

TAEKWONDO

LONDON - The second day of the taekwondo competition at the London Games sees American Diana Lopez look to improve on her Beijing Bronze, while Britain’s Jade Jones and Martin Stamper are also in action, (OLY-TAEK-TKW57K-FINALS-DAY13/ expect by 2300, pix, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Brazil and the United States are hoping to set up a repeat of the Beijing women’s volleyball gold medal match by getting past Japan and South Korea respectively in the semi-finals at Earls Court. (OLY-VOWVBL-DAY13/, expect by 2300, pix, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

LONDON - When a rower is helped from his boat after a race robs him of the ability to walk, and a triathlete is put on an intravenous drip after winning bronze then collapsing, people wonder if being an Olympic athlete is good for your health. (OLY-HEALTH-EXTREMES-DAY13/, moved, pix, by Kate Kelland, 700 words)

LONDON - Many of London’s medallists will see victory rewarded with money and glory in their home countries, but even more have won hearts or lifted spirits with their courage, determination, dignity or sheer individuality (OLY-HEROES-DAY13/, expect by moved, pix, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

LONDON - Some say he is an unashamed self-publicist with higher political ambitions, some an enthusiastic mayor promoting his city. Whether schmoozing business leaders or dangling helplessly from an aerial runway, London Mayor Boris Johnson is putting his eccentric stamp on the Olympics. (OLY-POLITICS-BORIS-DAY13/ (FEATURE), expect by 1800, pix, by Sara Ledwith, 1,600 words)

