Reuters Olympics Schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday, July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - Reuters Olympics schedule at 0600 GMT on Monday (times GMT):

- - - -

LONDON - With the box office smash hit “The Hunger Games,” Hollywood has helped make archery hip -- teenagers are flocking to the sport (ARCHERY-HOLLYWOOD/, By Paul Majendie, expect by 0645)

LONDON - Swimmer Michael Phelps won his 17th Olympic medal to take him closer to the all-time mark, but his U.S. freestyle relay team were upstaged by France as records fell in the pool on Sunday’s second day of competition at the London Games. (OLY-WRAP-DAY2/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, pix, tv, graphics, by Kevin Liffey, 1,000 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

LONDON - Four gold medals are on offer on the third day of the swimming competition - the men’s 200 metres freestyle, women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100 backstroke. (OLY-SWIM/, expect from 1030, pix, by Julian Linden, Alan Baldwin, Rosalba O‘Brien and Clara Ferreira Marques, 700 words)

- - - -

VOLLEYBALL

LONDON - Holders Brazil meet the United States in a re-run of the 2008 final in the preliminary round of the women’s Olympic volleyball tournament. (OLY-VOLL-VOWVBL-HEATS/DAY3/, expect by 2200, by Mark Meadows, 400 words)

- - - -

OLYMPICS

LONDON - Britain’s BBC uses the Olympic swimming to demonstrate the qualities of new technology that promises sound and picture quality far superior to existing HDTV, the latest in a series of broadcast innovations pioneered at Games. (OLY-TELEVISION-DAY3/)

- - - -

CYCLING

LONDON - Having smashed his rivals all year in the effort against the clock, Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins is the hot favourite for Wednesday’s Olympic time trial (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- -

LONDON - Swiss Fabian Cancellara, who sustained bruises in a crash during the road race, is expected to say whether he will defend his Olympic time trial title when he holds a news conference in Hampton Court. (OLY-CYCL-CRMTT-SWI-CANCELLARA-DAY3/, expect by 1000, by Tom Pilcher, 400 words)

- -

LONDON - American Kristin Armstrong, back in action after giving birth to her son after the Beijing Games, defends her Olympic time trial title. (OLY-CYCL-CRWTT-DAY5-PREVIEW/, expect by 1700, by Julien Pretot, 350 words)

- -

LONDON - Gregory Bauge, the hot favourite for the sprint title, holds a press conference with his French team mates ahead of the Olympic track events (OLY-CYCL-CTMSPR-FRA-BAUGE-DAY3, expect by 1200, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

- -

LONDON - British track cyclists hold a news conference ahead of the six days of action at the Velodrome. (OLY-CYCL-GBR-DAY3, expect by 1600, by Julien Pretot, 600 words)

- - - -

HANDBALL

LONDON - Holders Norway will need an improved showing against neighbours Sweden after losing their opening game, while highly-fancied Russia should get another win against hosts Britain. (OLY-HAND-HBWHBL-ROUNDS-DAY3/, pix, expect by 1500, by Tom Pilcher, 500 words)

- - - -

TABLE TENNIS

LONDON - China’s world number one and gold medal favourite Zhang Jike begins his Olympic campaign as the 16 men’s top seeds enter the competition in the third round while women’s number one seed Ding Ning faces Huajun Jiang in the fourth round. (OLY-TABT-TTMSIN-ROUNDS-DAY3/, by Toby Davis, expect by 1400, 400 words)

- - - -

BADMINTON

LONDON - After being starved of the headline acts for the opening days of the badminton competition, fans will welcome world number one Lin Dan and Beijing silver medallist Lee Chong Wei when they get their campaigns underway on Day Three at Wembley Arena. (OLY-BADM-WRAP-DAY3, pix, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

- - - -

SHOOTING

LONDON - Abhinav Bindra, India’s great gold medal hope at the London Games, is in action defending his men’s 10 metre air rifle title, while the men’s skeet qualifiers begin on the shotgun range. (OLY-SHOO-SHM10R-MEDALS-DAY3/, expect by 1245, pix, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

CAONEING

WALTHAM CROSS, England - The second day of canoe slalom action gets under way with the men’s C2 qualification heats and the women’s C1 heats where Slovakia are favourites for gold with Jana Dukatova hoping to emulate Elena Kaliska, the 2004 and 2008 champion. (OLY-CANO-CSWC1-DAY3/, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)