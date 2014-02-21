FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Short track-South Korea's Park wins women's 1,000m gold
February 21, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Short track-South Korea's Park wins women's 1,000m gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Park Seung-hi of South Korea won the gold medal in the women’s 1,000 metres short track competition at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Friday.

Fan Kexin of China took the silver medal and the bronze went to Shim Suk-hee of South Korea.

Park collected her second gold medal of the Sochi Games after winning her first in the 3,000m relay.

The 21-year-old made a flying start to the race and controlled the tempo, trading places at the front with her team mate Shim, before sprinting clear to win.

Reporting by Julian Linden, editing by Ed Osmond

