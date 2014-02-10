FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Short track-Ahn, Hamelin to battle it out in 1,500m final
Sections
Featured
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump presses NFL over protest dispute, praises NASCAR
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 10, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Short track-Ahn, Hamelin to battle it out in 1,500m final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Home favourite Viktor Ahn and Canadian Charles Hamelin will battle it out for gold in the men’s short track 1,500 metres final on Monday.

The duo avoided the carnage that is often seen in the high-velocity sport and world champion Sin Da-woon of South Korea failed to reach the A final after losing his balance and slamming into the barriers.

The 28-year-old Ahn, who won four Olympic medals for South Korea at the 2006 Turin Games before switching allegiance to Russia and changing his name from Ahn Hyun-soo, is bidding to seize Russia’s first medal in the winter sport.

He was loudly cheered by the Russian crowd in the Iceberg Skating Palace.

American J.R. Celski, who won two bronze medals in Vancouver despite almost missing the Games due to a cut leg that required 66 stitches, also made it to the A final. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.