FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Short track-Hamelin crashes out, Ahn coasts through to 1,000m final
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 15, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Short track-Hamelin crashes out, Ahn coasts through to 1,000m final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Home crowd favourite Viktor Ahn coasted into the men’s 1,000 metres short track final on Saturday, while his main rival Charles Hamelin wiped out in a qualifier at the Sochi Games.

Ahn, who won three Olympic gold medals for South Korea at the 2006 Turin Games but now skates for Russia, will be joined by his training mate Vladimir Grigorev in the final.

The two men will seek to add to the host nation’s first ever medal in short track, seized by Ahn in the 1,500m.

They will race Wu Dajing of China, Sin Da-woon of South Korea and Knegt Sjinkie of the Netherlands for the medals.

Canadian Hamelin had been chasing Ahn in the quarter-finals when his legs went flying and he spun out into the boards, taking down American Eduardo Alvarez, who came away with a bloody lip.

“You know, the ice broke under my blades and the next thing I know I was into the boards,” sighed a downcast Hamelin, who had been a favourite going into the race after he grabbed gold in the men’s 1,500 meters on Monday. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Peter Rutherford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.