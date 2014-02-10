FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Short Track-Men's 1500m finals result
#Olympics News
February 10, 2014

Olympics-Short Track-Men's 1500m finals result

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Men's short track 1500m finals result at
the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday.
 
  Rank  Name                                    Best Result
     1  Charles Hamelin (Canada)                 02:14.480
     2  Tianyu Han (China)                       02:15.055
     3  Victor An (Russia)                       02:15.062
     4  J.R. Celski (U.S.)                       02:15.624
     5  Dequan Chen (China)                      02:15.626
     6  Han-Bin Lee (Korea)                      02:16.412
     7  Jack Whelbourne (Britain)                02:14.091
     8  Sebastien Lepape (France)                02:15.806
     9  Francois Hamelin (Canada)                02:13.935
    10  Da Woon Sin (Korea)                      02:15.530
    11  Semen Elistratov (Russia)                02:14.783
    12  Sjinkie Knegt (Netherlands)              02:14.249
    13  Se Yeong Park (Korea)                    02:16.241
    14  Yuri Confortola (Italy)                  02:14.143
    15  Roberto Pukitis (Latvia)                 02:16.961
    16  Niels Kerstholt (Netherlands)            02:13.848
    17  Michael Gilday (Canada)                  02:16.468
    18  Thibaut Fauconnet (France)               02:14.054
    19  Eduardo Alvarez (U.S.)                   02:17.532
    20  Sandor Liu Shaolin (Hungary)             02:14.055
    21  Chris Creveling (U.S.)                   02:16.553
    22  Robert Seifert (Germany)                 02:16.555
    23  Maxime Chataignier (France)              02:17.938
    24  Ryosuke Sakazume (Japan)                 02:17.985
    25  Vladislav Bykanov (Israel)               02:21.163
    26  Vojtech Loudin (Czech Republic)          02:14.906
    27  Tommaso Dotti (Italy)                    02:17.300
    28  Maksim Siarheyu (Belarus)                02:19.505
    29  Aydar Bekzhanov (Kazakhstan)             02:19.713
    30  Pan To Barton Lui (Hong Kong)            02:22.139
    31  Denis Nikisha (Kazakhstan)               02:16.452
    32  Satoshi Sakashita (Japan)                02:18.298
    33  Bence Beres (Hungary)                    02:20.327
    34  Viktor Knoch (Hungary)                   02:47.714
    35  Jingnan Shi (China)                      02:51.512
        Yuzo Takamido (Japan)                        
 
 (Compiled by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
