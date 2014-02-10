Olympics-Short Track-Men's 1500m finals result

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Men's short track 1500m finals result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Monday. Rank Name Best Result 1 Charles Hamelin (Canada) 02:14.480 2 Tianyu Han (China) 02:15.055 3 Victor An (Russia) 02:15.062 4 J.R. Celski (U.S.) 02:15.624 5 Dequan Chen (China) 02:15.626 6 Han-Bin Lee (Korea) 02:16.412 7 Jack Whelbourne (Britain) 02:14.091 8 Sebastien Lepape (France) 02:15.806 9 Francois Hamelin (Canada) 02:13.935 10 Da Woon Sin (Korea) 02:15.530 11 Semen Elistratov (Russia) 02:14.783 12 Sjinkie Knegt (Netherlands) 02:14.249 13 Se Yeong Park (Korea) 02:16.241 14 Yuri Confortola (Italy) 02:14.143 15 Roberto Pukitis (Latvia) 02:16.961 16 Niels Kerstholt (Netherlands) 02:13.848 17 Michael Gilday (Canada) 02:16.468 18 Thibaut Fauconnet (France) 02:14.054 19 Eduardo Alvarez (U.S.) 02:17.532 20 Sandor Liu Shaolin (Hungary) 02:14.055 21 Chris Creveling (U.S.) 02:16.553 22 Robert Seifert (Germany) 02:16.555 23 Maxime Chataignier (France) 02:17.938 24 Ryosuke Sakazume (Japan) 02:17.985 25 Vladislav Bykanov (Israel) 02:21.163 26 Vojtech Loudin (Czech Republic) 02:14.906 27 Tommaso Dotti (Italy) 02:17.300 28 Maksim Siarheyu (Belarus) 02:19.505 29 Aydar Bekzhanov (Kazakhstan) 02:19.713 30 Pan To Barton Lui (Hong Kong) 02:22.139 31 Denis Nikisha (Kazakhstan) 02:16.452 32 Satoshi Sakashita (Japan) 02:18.298 33 Bence Beres (Hungary) 02:20.327 34 Viktor Knoch (Hungary) 02:47.714 35 Jingnan Shi (China) 02:51.512 Yuzo Takamido (Japan) (Compiled by Anand Basu)