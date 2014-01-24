Olympics-Skeleton-Briton Yarnold wraps up skeleton World Cup

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British skeleton medal hope Lizz Yarnold will arrive at the Sochi Olympics as World Cup champion after clinching the title in Konigsee, Germany on Friday.

The 25-year-old, the most consistent slider on the circuit this season, could only manage ninth fastest on her first run before bad weather meant the second run was cancelled.

Yarnold, who had a string of podium places this season including wins at Lake Placid and Igls, finished 152 points ahead of American Noelle Pikus-Pace.

The two are expected to be the favourites for gold in Sochi next month. (Reporting by Martyn Herman. Editing by Patrick Johnston)