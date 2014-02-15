Olympics-Freestyle skier "seriously hurt" in training crash

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian Skicross racer Maria Komissarova has been seriously hurt in training, and doctors took an immediate decision to operate, the Russian Freestyle Federation said on Saturday.

Komissarova sustained the injury while training at the PSX Olympic skicross venue at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

There were no details of her injury, but the federation said she the 23-year-old would not compete at the ongoing Sochi Olympics. (Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Peter Rutherford)