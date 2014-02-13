Olympics-Ski jumping-Austrian Morgenstern admits to fear after crash

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Three-times Austrian gold medallist ski jumper Thomas Morgenstern has admitted being fearful about tackling a large hill for the first time since suffering head injuries in a crash last month.

Morgenstern spent two weeks in hospital after losing control in the air and smashing into the ground during a training jump from a large hill in Germany. He won gold on the large hill at the 2006 Games.

Late on Wednesday Morgenstern took his first two training jumps from the large hill at Rosa Khutor ahead of Saturday’s Olympic event.

“The power and the length of the hill are naturally very scary, given what’s going on in my head ... and because of that it was not an easy day yesterday,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“But I am very happy and proud that I jumped in such a good way,” said the 27-year-old, who came 17th and 24th in the two training sessions.

Morgenstern, who suffered facial injuries and broke a finger in another crash in December, said he would contemplate his sporting future after the Olympics.

Austrian men’s coach Alexander Pointner said he had been impressed by Morgenstern’s courage in returning to the large hill, especially given his worries.

“He’s not 18 or 20 any more. The really young athletes don’t think about accidents, they are not afraid,” he said.

“Thomas now is a little bit older and before his accidents this season we had sometimes spoken about safety in ski jumping,” he told Reuters, predicting Morgenstern’s performances would improve as his self-confidence returned.

Austria’s ski jumping squad is traditionally strong but in Sunday’s normal hill event it was shut out of the Olympic medals in an individual competition for the first time since 2002.

World number four Gregor Schlierenzauer could only manage 11th place and Morgenstern ended up 14th. Pointner was not too downbeat, noting that youngsters Thomas Diethart and Michael Hayboeck had only just missed the top three.

“I cannot be sad that we didn’t win a medal. Our two guys got fourth and fifth place and they’re perfectly good results. They had fun, they were not crushed by the pressure,” he told the news conference.

Austria remain one of the favourites to retain the team gold medal they won in 2006 and 2010. (Editing by Ed Osmond)