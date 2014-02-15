FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-LH overall results
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
February 15, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-LH overall results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Men's ski jumping individual - large hill
overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday.
 
    
 Rank  Name                               Total
    1  Kamil Stoch (Poland)               278.7
    2  Noriaki Kasai (Japan)              277.4
    3  Peter Prevc (Slovenia)             274.8
    4  Severin Freund (Germany)           272.2
    5  Anders Fannemel (Norway)           264.3
    6  Marinus Kraus (Germany)            257.4
    7  Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria)    255.2
    8  Michael Hayboeck (Austria)         254.7
    9  Daiki Ito (Japan)                  252.5
   10  Reruhi Shimizu (Japan)             252.2
   11  Anssi Koivuranta (Finland)         250.6
   12  Maciej Kot (Poland)                250.4
   13  Taku Takeuchi (Japan)              249.3
   14  Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland)   247.4
   15  Jan Ziobro (Poland)                246.6
   16  Anders Bardal (Norway)             246.5
   17  Jernej Damjan (Slovenia)           245.9
   18  Jan Matura (Czech Republic)        244.8
   19  Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic)    243.5
   20  Jurij Tepes (Slovenia)             242.2
   21  Richard Freitag (Germany)          242.1
   22  Janne Ahonen (Finland)             241.3
   23  Simon Ammann (Switzerland)         239.2
   24  Rune Velta (Norway)                238.7
   25  Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada)     237.9
   26  Dimitry Vassiliev (Russia)         235.0
   27  Jakub Janda (Czech Republic)       231.6
   28  Antonin Hajek (Czech Republic)     225.7
   29  Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia)          220.8
   30  Sebastian Colloredo (Italy)        219.6
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.