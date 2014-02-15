Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-LH overall results

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Men's ski jumping individual - large hill overall results at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday. Rank Name Total 1 Kamil Stoch (Poland) 278.7 2 Noriaki Kasai (Japan) 277.4 3 Peter Prevc (Slovenia) 274.8 4 Severin Freund (Germany) 272.2 5 Anders Fannemel (Norway) 264.3 6 Marinus Kraus (Germany) 257.4 7 Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria) 255.2 8 Michael Hayboeck (Austria) 254.7 9 Daiki Ito (Japan) 252.5 10 Reruhi Shimizu (Japan) 252.2 11 Anssi Koivuranta (Finland) 250.6 12 Maciej Kot (Poland) 250.4 13 Taku Takeuchi (Japan) 249.3 14 Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland) 247.4 15 Jan Ziobro (Poland) 246.6 16 Anders Bardal (Norway) 246.5 17 Jernej Damjan (Slovenia) 245.9 18 Jan Matura (Czech Republic) 244.8 19 Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic) 243.5 20 Jurij Tepes (Slovenia) 242.2 21 Richard Freitag (Germany) 242.1 22 Janne Ahonen (Finland) 241.3 23 Simon Ammann (Switzerland) 239.2 24 Rune Velta (Norway) 238.7 25 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada) 237.9 26 Dimitry Vassiliev (Russia) 235.0 27 Jakub Janda (Czech Republic) 231.6 28 Antonin Hajek (Czech Republic) 225.7 29 Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia) 220.8 30 Sebastian Colloredo (Italy) 219.6 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)