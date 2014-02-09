FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-NH first round result
#Olympics News
February 9, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-NH first round result

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Makes official)
    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Men's ski jumping individual - normal hill
first-round result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday.

  
 Rank  Name                               Total
  1    Kamil Stoch (Poland)               142.0
  2    Anders Bardal (Norway)             135.8
  3    Peter Prevc (Slovenia)             134.8
  4    Michael Hayboeck (Austria)         133.4
  5    Thomas Diethart (Austria)          132.6
  5    Andreas Wank (Germany)             132.6
  7    Maciej Kot (Poland)                131.6
  8    Noriaki Kasai (Japan)              131.2
  9    Jan Ziobro (Poland)                130.6
  10   Mikhail Maksimochkin (Russia)      129.6
  11   Jernej Damjan (Slovenia)           128.6
  12   Jurij Tepes (Slovenia)             127.0
  13   Anssi Koivuranta (Finland)         126.1
  14   Andreas Wellinger (Germany)        125.8
  15   Thomas Morgenstern (Austria)       125.6
  16   Simon Ammann (Switzerland)         125.5
  17   Jakub Janda (Czech Republic)       125.2
  18   Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria)    123.9
  18   Jan Matura (Czech Republic)        123.9
  20   Anders Fannemel (Norway)           123.7
  21   Taku Takeuchi (Japan)              123.1
  22   Yuta Watase (Japan)                123.0
  23   Rune Velta (Norway)                122.8
  24   Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic)    122.5
  25   Reruhi Shimizu (Japan)             122.2
  26   Richard Freitag (Germany)          121.4
  27   Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland)   120.7
  28   Anders Jacobsen (Norway)           119.3
  29   Janne Ahonen (Finland)             118.9
  29   Sebastian Colloredo (Italy)        118.9
  31   Dawid Kubacki (Poland)             118.3
  32   Jarkko Maeaettae (Finland)         116.9
  33   Seou Choi (Korea)                  116.2
  34   Nicholas Alexander (U.S.)           116
  35   Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia)          114.8
  36   Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada)     114.4
  37   Kaarel Nurmsalu (Estonia)          113.3
  38   Olli Muotka (Finland)              113.0
  39   Dusty Korek (Canada)               111.1
  40   Ronan Lamy Chappuis (France)       111.0
  41   Hyun-Ki Kim (Korea)                109.2
  42   Heung-Chul Choi (Korea)            109.1
  43   Alexey Romashov (Russia)           109.0
  44   Severin Freund (Germany)           108.9
  45   Peter Frenette (U.S.)              107.2
  46   Lukas Hlava (Czech Republic)       105.7
  47   Anders Johnson (U.S.)              104.2
  48   Denis Kornilov (Russia)            103.2
 
 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
