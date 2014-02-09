UPDATE 1-Olympics-Ski Jumping-Men's individual-NH first round result

(Makes official) Feb 9 (Reuters) - Men's ski jumping individual - normal hill first-round result at the Sochi Winter Olympics on Sunday. Rank Name Total 1 Kamil Stoch (Poland) 142.0 2 Anders Bardal (Norway) 135.8 3 Peter Prevc (Slovenia) 134.8 4 Michael Hayboeck (Austria) 133.4 5 Thomas Diethart (Austria) 132.6 5 Andreas Wank (Germany) 132.6 7 Maciej Kot (Poland) 131.6 8 Noriaki Kasai (Japan) 131.2 9 Jan Ziobro (Poland) 130.6 10 Mikhail Maksimochkin (Russia) 129.6 11 Jernej Damjan (Slovenia) 128.6 12 Jurij Tepes (Slovenia) 127.0 13 Anssi Koivuranta (Finland) 126.1 14 Andreas Wellinger (Germany) 125.8 15 Thomas Morgenstern (Austria) 125.6 16 Simon Ammann (Switzerland) 125.5 17 Jakub Janda (Czech Republic) 125.2 18 Gregor Schlierenzauer (Austria) 123.9 18 Jan Matura (Czech Republic) 123.9 20 Anders Fannemel (Norway) 123.7 21 Taku Takeuchi (Japan) 123.1 22 Yuta Watase (Japan) 123.0 23 Rune Velta (Norway) 122.8 24 Roman Koudelka (Czech Republic) 122.5 25 Reruhi Shimizu (Japan) 122.2 26 Richard Freitag (Germany) 121.4 27 Gregor Deschwanden (Switzerland) 120.7 28 Anders Jacobsen (Norway) 119.3 29 Janne Ahonen (Finland) 118.9 29 Sebastian Colloredo (Italy) 118.9 31 Dawid Kubacki (Poland) 118.3 32 Jarkko Maeaettae (Finland) 116.9 33 Seou Choi (Korea) 116.2 34 Nicholas Alexander (U.S.) 116 35 Ilmir Hazetdinov (Russia) 114.8 36 Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes (Canada) 114.4 37 Kaarel Nurmsalu (Estonia) 113.3 38 Olli Muotka (Finland) 113.0 39 Dusty Korek (Canada) 111.1 40 Ronan Lamy Chappuis (France) 111.0 41 Hyun-Ki Kim (Korea) 109.2 42 Heung-Chul Choi (Korea) 109.1 43 Alexey Romashov (Russia) 109.0 44 Severin Freund (Germany) 108.9 45 Peter Frenette (U.S.) 107.2 46 Lukas Hlava (Czech Republic) 105.7 47 Anders Johnson (U.S.) 104.2 48 Denis Kornilov (Russia) 103.2 (Compiled by Maju Samuel)