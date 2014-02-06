Olympics-Ski jumping-Austrian Morgenstern to jump weeks after bad crash

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Austrian ski jumper and three-times Olympic gold medallist Thomas Morgenstern will take part in a practice jump on Thursday evening just weeks after suffering head injuries in a leap that went badly wrong.

“The whole team is jumping,” Austrian team spokesman Florian Kotlaba told reporters ahead of the practice session on the normal hill.

It will be the first serious jump for Morgenstern since he landed on his back and head after losing his balance in the air during a training session in Austria on Jan. 10. He spent a week in hospital before moving to a rehabilitation clinic.

“He jumped perhaps 10 times on a training hill last weekend but nothing more,” said Kotlaba.

The 27-year-old won two Olympic titles in the individual and team large hill event in Turin in 2006 and a team large hill gold in Vancouver in 2010.

The Jan. 10 accident was the second Morgenstern had suffered in less than a month. He broke a thumb and sustained facial cuts when he crashed after takeoff at a World Cup event in Germany on Dec. 15. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond)