Olympics-Ski jumping-Poland's Stoch lands biggest jump ahead of large hill
February 14, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Ski jumping-Poland's Stoch lands biggest jump ahead of large hill

David Ljunggren

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 14 (Reuters) - World number one Kamil Stoch of Poland maintained his intimidating streak of form on Friday, landing the longest jump of the day on the eve of the prestigious large hill competition.

Stoch, who won the gold in the normal hill event on Sunday, jumped 136 metres in a trial run despite using a gate two positions lower than that used by most of his rivals.

Defending champion Simon Ammann had also jumped furthest while using a lower gate in trial sessions at the 2010 Winter Olympics before winning both normal and large hills.

Stoch, who skipped the formal qualifying round later on Friday, is aiming to become only the third man after Ammann and Finland’s Matti Nykanen to win both hills at the same Games.

Austria’s Michael Hayboeck won the qualifying round, just as he had done before the normal hill competition. He ended fifth in that event.

“Jumpers always have something in reserve,” he told reporters when asked about his prospects.

“Kamil is jumping very, very well and everything has to go right for me to beat him,” he said.

The top 10 world ranked jumpers were already pre-qualified for Sunday’s final and could choose whether to take part in Friday’s jumps. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

