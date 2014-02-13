UPDATE 1-Olympics-Ski jumping-Stoch shrugs off injury, lands big jump in training

(Adds comments by Stoch, Switzerland’s Ammann falling)

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Polish Olympic champion ski jumper Kamil Stoch shrugged off an elbow injury suffered in a fall on the Sochi Games large hill and landed a big training jump on Thursday.

Stoch twisted his left elbow after he landed badly during training for the large hill on Wednesday, raising questions as to whether he would jump in Thursday’s practice.

Stoch seemed to have few problems though and leapt 136 metres in the first training round, the second longest jump of the session.

“I feel very good and my jumps were also good. My elbow is hurting slightly but it’s not a big problem,” Stoch told Reuters after making his third and final jump.

Several jumpers have complained about soft snow conditions in the landing area.

Simon Ammann of Switzerland, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and defending champion, fell after the second jump but quickly stood up. He jumped in the final round and later told reporters he had a bruised left thigh.

The men’s large hill competition will be held on Saturday. Stoch won the gold in Sunday’s normal hill event.

The silver that day went to Slovenia’s Peter Prevc, who landed the longest jump on Thursday, soaring 138.5 metres. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Mark Meadows)