Olympics-Ski jumping-French women rely on tailor-made suits

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 6 (Reuters) - It should come as no surprise that some women from fashion-aware France travelled to the Olympics with their own tailor, but those same people will also take part in the ski jumping event at the Sochi Winter Games.

Behind Coline Mattel’s maiden World Cup victory on the Sochi hill in December 2012 is Frederic Zoz, the team assistant coach who learnt to design competitive outfits on the job.

He is one of only “five or six” tailors working for ski jumpers on the World Cup circuit and the only one on the women’s side.

“I used to have a sewing machine for minor alterations on suits we had bought in Germany or Finland. We always had to adjust them because they were often too big or too wide and the rules are very strict,” Zoz told a few reporters on Thursday.

“My job is to find the best cut for every athlete. At home, I have a pattern for everyone of them. I created them two years ago and I have been working on them since then.”

The 31-year-old Zoz, who started coaching at the ski club of Autrans, host of the ski jumping event at the 1968 Grenoble Winter Games, clocks up an additional 600 hours of work every year to give his athletes that marginal advantage.

“I also test the permeability of the fabric,” Zoz added.

“All fabrics have different properties. My goal is to find the best suit in terms of comfort, cut, aerodynamics.”

An assistant coach whose job description also features video analysis and fitness programming, Zoz started designing suits in 2010.

“At a World Cup event, I was looking for a suit for (French ski jumper) Emmanuel Chenal and there were two suits I liked so I wanted to sort of mix them,” he said.

THICK FABRIC

”I asked an Austrian technician, who was at the time working with (Swiss four-times Olympic champion) Simon Ammann, for a pair of scissors to cut through thick fabric and he understood what I was about to do.

“He had been designing suits for about two years already so he sat down with me, we drank a beer and he gave me advice,” Zoz recalled.

Although they all know each other very well, Zoz does not believe they form a fraternity.

“There is indeed a form of espionage,” he said.

“Once I saw there was something about the Austrians’ suits. I took pictures and when I got back home I zoomed in and compared with things I had been doing.”

Top ski jumping nations such as Austria, Norway and Germany also have their tailors, but others like Slovenia and Japan strictly rely on factory suits.

“The Japanese abide by the rules at 200 per cent. A few years back they could not even sew so they used to leave Japan with suits that were a little too small,” said Zoz.

The bigger the suit is, the better the lift is, so regulations state that a suit’s circumference cannot exceed the bust measurement by more than two centimetres.

“I go to the limit, I know the rule book by heart,” Zoz said.

”But when the girls are controlled (right after their jump), you’d better hope the suit has not been too stretched because the controls are not always reliable.

“That is one of our problems: the controls are not professional enough,” added Zoz, who is proud that none of his athletes have been disqualified.

”I’ve made myself the promise of never crossing the line, he said, adding that he could contemplate a future career as a tailor.

“When you’re a ski jumping coach, come the spring, you know you can be shown the exit if the results are not good so I’ve thought about it, yes,” he said.

“I could open a sewing workshop in my village to hem the old ladies’ skirts or make curtains for my friends, which I already do, but my passion is ski jumping.” (Editing by Ed Osmond)