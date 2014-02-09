FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Snowboarding-Snow joke - Britain wins a medal at last
February 9, 2014 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Olympics-Snowboarding-Snow joke - Britain wins a medal at last

Philip O'Connor

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Snowboarder Jenny Jones secured Britain’s first-ever Olympic medal on snow on Sunday when the 33-year-old took bronze in a nerve-shredding slopestyle final.

“It’s ridiculous! That’s me! That’s me! From Bristol!” a jubilant Jones told reporters when informed of her feat.

In a final of thrills and spills - including a helmet cracked in a heavy crash by Czech Sarka Pancochova - Jones, second on the start list, made a beautifully clean second run to move into the lead with a score of 87.25.

She then faced an agonising wait as she watched the next 10 competitors try to take it away from her.

American Jamie Anderson took gold with a mighty 95.25 with Finland’s Enni Rukajarvi was second on 92.50 but nobody else was able to dislodge Jones from her podium spot.

“It was so difficult waiting. I thought I did my best run and landed it as best as I could,” she said.

“With the course the way it was, I did my best run. It feels amazing. I cannot believe it, I just can’t believe it. I knew I was going to drop but I didn’t know how far. I am just so happy.”

All Britain’s previous Winter Olympic medals have come in events such as figure skating, bobsleigh and skeleton. Alain Baxter did win a bronze in the men’s slalom in the 2002 Games but he was later, controversially, stripped of the medal for a doping offence.

Reporting By Philip O'Connor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
