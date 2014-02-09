Olympics-Snowboarding-Jones medal will inspire us - Kilner

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s first medal on snow, won by Jenny Jones in the snowboarding slopesyle on Sunday, will inspire the team to new highs, her compatriots said in Sochi.

“That will fire the team up. We are really happy, we were all cheering her on,” snowboarder Ben Kilner told reporters.

The rest of the team watched Jones win bronze in the company of two former Olympians, Princess Anne and Sebastian Coe.

Kilner and team mate Dominic Harington will be aiming to increase Britain’s medal haul when they compete in the Olympic halfpipe event at the Rosa Khutor Freestyle Centre on Tuesday.

The shape of the pipe and recent warm weather in the Caucasus mountains has led to concerns over the course.

“The pipe is massive. The walls are really big; it is full size,” Harington said after practice on Sunday. “It is a little bit bumpy because it has been warm.”

Kilner said they would just have to get on with it.

“We will just have to deal with it. They will repair it overnight. Vancouver was far worse than this,” he told reporters. (Reporting By Philip O‘Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)