Olympics-Snowboarding-Board cross danger? bring it on, says Baumgartner

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 10 (Reuters) - It has been described as a “roller derby on snow” and if snowboard cross has become just a little bit more dangerous with a rules change for the Sochi Olympics, well that suits American Nick Baumgartner just fine.

In the event’s third Olympics, two more riders have been added to each race in the final four knockout rounds to make a total of six and even more chaos than usual is expected.

A former college footballer who races stock trucks when he is not steaming down a mountain on his snowboard, Baumgartner said he would be happy if they expanded the field even further.

“I think it is more dangerous, it changes it, anything can happen when you’re going down the course,” the 32-year-old from Iron River, Michigan told a news conference on Monday.

”But for me, I like to have that. If it’s dangerous and scary and I can overcome that and do well - I‘m looking for that rush, that adrenaline. It’s the reason I do it, it’s what brought me to the sport.

“Add more people, make it even scarier. That’s what I‘m here for. I want to have some fun with it and enjoy it.”

SHEER UNPREDICTABILITY

The only thing certain about snowboard cross was the sheer upredictability of it, Baumgartner said.

“You can’t be ready for everything that is going to happen, you just go as fast as you can,” he told Reuters TV.

”I mean we’re flying down the hill at 60 or 70 miles per hour and we’re hitting the biggest jumps and we’re hitting them full speed.

”And we are actually hitting them faster than you should probably hit a jump of that size. But it’s what it is, man, the adrenaline, we are chasing it and I‘m fine in it.

“You have to be aggressive, crazy, and you just got to feel comfortable on that board at the speeds we are running.”

Baumgartner’s team mate Nate Holland, a seven-times X-Games champion, did not think the extra two competitors added any danger but he did think it would make his experience more valuable.

“The percentage is a lot higher of someone messing up and taking you out,” said the 35-year-old, who finished fourth in the event in Vancouver.

“I‘m a veteran and the experience comes into play, identifying those situations or riders and keeping yourself out of those messes.”

The weather is warming up on the Rosa Khutor mountain before Wednesday’s seeding phase and there have been concerns that it might effect the quality of the course.

Baumgartner saw the run for the first time on Sunday and said the hard work that had gone into its construction would ensure an “incredible race”, while Holland said dealing with different conditions was part of the sport.

“First impressions of the course, it’s going to be a spectacular race. It’s big, it’s going to be fast and a lot of great features,” Holland added.

“We’re snowboarders, so we compete outdoors all year long so whether it’s dumping a foot of snow or it’s raining or sunny or whatever, the course is going to run and we’ll be prepared for it.” (Additional reporting by Reuters TV and Julien Pretot, editing by Clare Lovell)