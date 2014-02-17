Olympics-Fog threatens snowboard cross start

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thick fog in the Caucasus mountains on Monday morning poses a threat to the men’s snowboard cross Olympic competition, which was due to start at 1100 local time (0700GMT).

Fog and drizzle shrouded the course at 1020 as practice runs were due to begin, and a spokesperson for the local organisers said that no decision about cancelling or postponing the event had yet been taken.

Organisers will be well aware of safety concerns caused by poor visibility after a slew of serious injuries at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park over the weekend.

The worst of these saw Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova undergo back surgery following a serious crash in training on Saturday.

The men’s biathlon mass start race, already postponed from Sunday evening, was postponed again on Monday morning, also due to fog, and will be run later in the day if conditions allow.